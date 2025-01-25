Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $171.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.73. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

