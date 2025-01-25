Ballentine Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Dover by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,566,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.55.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.69. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $208.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

