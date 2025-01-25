Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.72. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

