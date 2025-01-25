LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 33.4% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 196,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after buying an additional 49,203 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

