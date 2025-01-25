UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 949 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %
ESI stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.78.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.
Element Solutions Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
