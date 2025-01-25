MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Makes New $47,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

