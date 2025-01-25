MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $30,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

