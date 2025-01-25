MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 335.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,789,000 after buying an additional 4,116,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,129 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,194,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,954 shares of company stock worth $4,519,333 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

