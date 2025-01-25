MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $53,000 Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,088.91. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.