UMB Bank n.a. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 729.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after buying an additional 1,968,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,327,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,651,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

ADC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78.

Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

