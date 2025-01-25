MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 173 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

