UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 18.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after buying an additional 1,154,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after purchasing an additional 813,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 371,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 315,424 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 39.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 825,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,123,000 after purchasing an additional 231,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 148.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 186,905 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,804.48. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,664.63. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,715 shares of company stock worth $3,433,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

