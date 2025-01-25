MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,217,000 after buying an additional 115,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,788,000 after acquiring an additional 711,121 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

