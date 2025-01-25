MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 171 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

