MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $51,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $145.60.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.