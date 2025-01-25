MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 169.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

