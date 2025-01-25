APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in APA were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of APA by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.16. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APA Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.