MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.4 %

BAP stock opened at $181.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $147.00 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.