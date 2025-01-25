Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 134.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $178.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day moving average is $179.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.16 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

