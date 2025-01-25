MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 143 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in RB Global were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in RB Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in RB Global by 30.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.