JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Lowered by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 830,218 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 517,187 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463,452 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,911,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.