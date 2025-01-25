JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Lowered by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 830,218 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 517,187 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463,452 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,911,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JMST opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
