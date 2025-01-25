MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 65 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $178.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.16 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.