MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $6,350,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

