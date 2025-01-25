Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $790.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.