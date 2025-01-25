Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,240 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

DELL opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

