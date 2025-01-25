Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 323.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Generac by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Generac by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,703. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.