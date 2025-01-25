Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

