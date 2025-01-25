Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after buying an additional 284,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diageo by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after buying an additional 229,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Up 4.7 %

DEO stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $113.99 and a 12 month high of $154.71.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

