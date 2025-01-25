Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 61 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

