UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 70.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.4 %

FCN stock opened at $191.08 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.93 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.35.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

