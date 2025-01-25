Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday.

Sanara MedTech Stock Down 2.6 %

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $324.43 million, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sanara MedTech by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

