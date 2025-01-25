UMB Bank n.a. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,776,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,661,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,554,000 after acquiring an additional 278,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,436,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

