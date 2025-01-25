UMB Bank n.a. Buys 253 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.31. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.