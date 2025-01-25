UMB Bank n.a. Buys 408 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.88, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

