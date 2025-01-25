UMB Bank n.a. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,483,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 373,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

