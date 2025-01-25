Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.07 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
