UMB Bank n.a. Buys New Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Flex Stock Up 1.0 %

FLEX stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. This represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

