UMB Bank n.a. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

TOL opened at $135.04 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.33 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

