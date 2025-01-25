Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 991 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -278.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

