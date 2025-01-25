jvl associates llc Purchases 105 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

jvl associates llc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.5% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

