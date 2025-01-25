1,779 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

