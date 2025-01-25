1,779 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LYV stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
