Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 396.7% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after buying an additional 1,415,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $140.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $141.18.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

