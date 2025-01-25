Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 999 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 95,864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2,418.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

