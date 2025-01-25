Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,770 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 188,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Westwind Capital lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,307.8% during the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PHO opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.