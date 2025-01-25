Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.54 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

