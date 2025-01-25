UMB Bank n.a. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.