Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 20,614 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.06. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

