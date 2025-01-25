UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 736 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 260.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.