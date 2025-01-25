Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

