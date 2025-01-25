NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,432,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561,284 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,703,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

